Cross wrote note to be read after Jewish community shootings

A white supremacist charged with killing three people at two Jewish sites has given his opening statement after earlier being halted so the judge could clarify what the man was allowed to say.

A white supremacist charged with killing three people at two Jewish sites has given his opening statement after earlier being halted so the judge could clarify what the man was allowed to say.

Johnson County Sheriff criminal scene investigator Amy Shanahan holds up a shotgun casing in court on Wednesday in the third day of testimony in the capital murder trial of Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. (POOL/Joe Ledford/The Kansas City Star)

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. penned a note to be read after he went to sites in Overland Park with plans to slaughter innocent Jews.

Cross, who is also known as Glenn Miller, signed a note found in a bag with whiskey that said, "Do not open until mission accomplished." Cross has said during his trial this week that it was the first drink he had in years.

During the third day of his capital murder trial, investigators detailed their painstaking review of the ballistics in the case and the weapons that Cross packed in his car. Investigators also found in Cross' car a flier for the singing competition that brought dozens of children and their families to the Jewish Community Center.

Cross killed 69-year-old William Corporon and Corporon's 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park before shooting 53-year-old Terri LaManno outside the nearby Village Shalom retirement center on April 13, 2014. Cross has admitted the killings, but maintains he was a compassionate killer on a mission to slay Jews. The three killed were Christians who were active in their churches.

CSI Andrea Reed said five bullets were fired from a revolver and one was left in the chamber. Cross also fired a shotgun.

Cross had sought to plead guilty in exchange for life for prison. Prosecutors rejected that because they are seeking the death penalty.

Cross has fired his defense attorneys and is defending himself, leading to bizarre moments. The judge has allowed defense attorneys to be on stand by to assist Cross in limited circumstances, but that has not occurred so far.

Cross even objected when one witness described him owning the white sedan used in the slayings.

"It might tend to incriminate me," he said.

But when another witness couldn't say whether his fingerprints were found on spent rounds, Cross got mad at her.

"My fingerprints are on all of them. I never tried to hide anything," he said.

About 20 witnesses have testified since Monday. The prosecution could rest on Thursday.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved