Last day of practice at Chiefs camp, questions remain

ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -

Training camp in St. Joseph is officially over for 2015 and hopes remain high for this season.

Camp is a controlled environment, which head coaches love.

"I think it's a good thing. Eliminate some of the distractions of being back in the city. You get up here and it's concentrated amounts of football," Head Coach Andy Reid said.

Just like all of last year, the biggest story line for the Chiefs heading into the Friday night game against the Seahawks is the offensive line.

Left tackle Eric Fisher won't play after spraining his ankle. Guard Jeff Allen is out with a knee injury. Donald Stephenson will shift to left tackle.

It's a lot of moving parts.

"I mean, you're gonna have to be flexible. And, this time of the year you're gonna have to be even more flexible. We're at a point where we need to find out who's got what and where we're at and you're testing guys," quarterback Alex Smith said.

That certainly relates to the center position. Rookie Mitch Morse started in last week's game against the Cardinals.

It could be Eric Kush's turn at center this week against the Seahawks, who, by the way, are the defending NFC championships and signed former Kansas State standout Tyler Lockett.

