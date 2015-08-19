Plans to overhaul Metcalf South shelved after issues with city

There's been a setback for the proposed redevelopment of Overland Park's Metcalf South shopping center.

The city said the proposed developers, Lane4 Property Group and the Kroenke Group, have withdrawn the application to rezone two prime real estate properties along Metcalf Avenue, including the property where Metcalf South sits.

Developers Lane4 and the Kroenke Group had a $320 million overhaul plan that would feature a neoclassical Mediterranean-style architecture with retail space, restaurants and luxury apartment homes. The plan was to rename the space Central Square.

Overland Park city staffers and some residents expressed concerns.

"I am very disappointed and sorry it did not work out. This is a very large proposed redevelopment project, the largest along Metcalf Avenue," said Mayor Carl Gerlach. "Whether developing new property or redeveloping existing property, it is always a challenge to balance the vision of a developer with city and public interests."

He said it's a challenge to balance the visions of a developer with that of the city and public.

The proposed developers expressed disappointment too. LANE4 and Kroenke said they have put thousands of hours into the planning of the project, and have received positive feedback from both potential retailers and members of the community. But, the developers said the two sides had very different visions for the project.

"We believe our views regarding this project, the process and the realities in today's marketplace are too far apart from those of the city. Therefore, we have made the decision to withdraw our proposed redevelopment plan." LANE4 said in a press release.

Gerlach says redevelopment along Metcalf Avenue remains strong. Projects in the works have an estimated value of more than $140 million, according to the mayor.

"Further, nearly $50 million in proposed redevelopment projects in Downtown Overland Park are moving through the process, and that tells me property along and near Metcalf remains attractive and highly sought after," Gerlach said.

The project has divided residents.

Debbie Bottemuller's backyard overlooks Metcalf South. She didn't want a big box store on the other side of her fence due to the noise, traffic and other issues.

"I would hate to see a Walmart come in," she said.

While developers say they weren't in talks with Walmart, billionaire investor Stan Kroenke is married to Walmart heiress Ann Walton.

Amanda Leung lives behind Metcalf South and she's disappointed that the project fell through.

"I was really hoping this was going to develop and move forward," she said. "It looks like a ghost town behind our house."

She said she had expected the project would raise the value of her residence.

