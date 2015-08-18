Check out these amazing photos of Nikita up close at the Kansas City Zoo!

The Kansas City Zoo's Nikita and Berlin are among the 59 polar bears in zoos and Sea Worlds in the United States. The bears range in age from cubs to more than 30 years old. Thursday is International Polar Bear Day.

Say goodbye to Nikita the polar bear with special barrel

They are calling it barrels of love for Nikita.

The Kansas City Zoo's 8-year-old bear has stolen hearts across the area and even across the country from fans who have watched him on KCTV5's polar bear cam. But he's leaving behind gal pal Berlin this winter and headed to North Carolina to cozy up to her niece in hopes of successfully mating.

While this news has broken hearts, the Kansas City Zoo is offering fans a unique opportunity to say goodbye.

Fans are asked to submit their favorite Nikita memory to the Barrels of Love contest. In 200 words of less, share why you adore the loveable, dynamic bear and the joy he has brought you and your family.

Email your memory to nikita@fotzkc.org by 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

On Sept. 14, one winner will be chosen to design a special barrel for Nikita. The winner and their family will be invited to watch him on Sept. 19 pounce on, toss and play with the gift that came straight from the heart.

Playing with barrels is one of Nikita's favorite activities. On Tuesday, he enjoyed a KCTV5 barrel.

Until Nikita leaves, you can watch him at www.kctv5.com/nikita or click here. After that, Berlin, 25, will have Polar Bear Passage to herself.

