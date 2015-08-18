Cross leaves some potential jurors in tears

Some potential jurors left the courtroom in tears Tuesday after a white supremacist questioned them.

Jury selection continued Tuesday in the Jewish community shootings that left three dead.

Frazier Glenn Cross, who ran for office in Missouri as Glenn Miller, has admitted that he went to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City and Village Shalom retirement home with the plan to kill Jews since he is dying from a lung disease. He wound up killing three Christians.

He is acting as his own attorney in his trial, which means he can directly question potential jurors about their beliefs.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if he is found guilty, and Cross wants to use the trial to promote his brand of hate.

Because of the extensive coverage of the case, an unusually large pool of 200 potential jurors has been called. Jury selection is expected to take about a week.

Eventually, 17 jurors will be chosen. That includes five alternates. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Cross questioned potential jurors on Tuesday after their political beliefs and even their thoughts on World War II.

Some were clearly frustrated by the questions.

Those who believe Cross is guilty were dismissed and those morally opposed to the death penalty were also dismissed. Cross attacked the patriotism of a woman who is against the death penalty, saying she must not be a law-abiding citizen because it's the law of the land.

Among the questions that Cross posed today was whether the "white race has the right to survive." He also wanted to know whether jurors believe the money spent on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan was to protect America or Israel.

Cross has chronic emphysema and has been using a wheelchair and oxygen during courtroom proceedings since his April 2014 arrest in the shootings.

All three of the victims of the April 13 rampage were Christians who were active in their churches. William Lewis Corporon, 69, his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood and 53-year-old Terri LaManno were killed.



They potential jurors have been asked if they have an extreme hardship that prevents them from serving, like a vacation that is already paid for, medical issues, a work-related trip or will be out of town.

