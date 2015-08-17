Day 2 of jury selection: Capital murder trial underway for Frazier Glenn Cross

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M: A 14-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed along with a female during shootings at two Jewish-related locations in the Kansas City area. The accused killer is a white supremacist and appeared to yell an anti-Semitic phrase when taken into custody.

A shooting has occurred at the Jewish community center in Overland Park. This was reported about 1 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, according to an Overland Park Fire

Defense attorneys for a Missouri man accused of killing three people outside of two Jewish centers in Kansas say prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against him.

Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit attorney Ron Evans says in a motion for a continuance filed Tuesday that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe recently told him of his decision to seek the death penalty against 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.

A white supremacist accused of fatally shooting three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County shouted in court Monday afternoon that he regrets killing a 14-year-old. After the shooting, a police officer testified that the gunman asked him how many Jews he had killed.

A Missouri man charged with killing three people at two Jewish sites in Johnson County last year was allowed to fire his attorneys and will defend himself in his death penalty case.

There will be drama in a Johnson County courtroom tomorrow as jury selection begins for the man accused of killing three people outside the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom in Overland Park.Frazier Glenn Cross

Picking the right jury in Cross trial could be tricky

New audio recordings released reveal Frazier Glenn Cross appearing to confess to killing three people at two Jewish community sites in Johnson County.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. was wheeled into a Johnson County courtroom Monday wearing a jacket and tie and with his hair neatly combed. (AP, File)

Prosecutors will continue jury selection Tuesday in the capital murder trial against the man accused of murdering three people in a hate-fueled rampage.

Frazier Glenn Cross, an avowed white supremacist, has admitted that he went to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City and Village Shalom retirement home with the plan to kill Jews since he is dying from a lung disease.

He is acting as his own attorney in his trial. He said he was targeting Jews, although none of the three were Jewish.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if he is found guilty.

Because of the extensive coverage of the case, an unusually large pool of 200 potential jurors has been called. Jury selection is expected to take about a week.

Right now, there are 100 jurors. Each day, a group of 25 reports for a morning session and another group for an afternoon session.

Eventually, 17 jurors will be chosen. That includes five alternates. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The first panel of 15 potential jurors passed to the next round Friday morning.

Cross questions potential jurors in voir dire.

Do you like the idea or concept of one world government?" He said in his first question to jurors.

Another question focused on if they believe the white race has the right to survive as a people.

"The money we spend on war and Iraq and Afghanistan, do you think that was to protect America or Israel?" He said in his third question.

Cross, who seemed upbeat as the jury section began Monday, was wheeled into a Johnson County courtroom wearing a jacket and tie provided by his backup counsel and with his hair neatly combed.

Cross, who also is known by the name Glenn Miller, has chronic emphysema and has been using a wheelchair and oxygen during courtroom proceedings since his April 2014 arrest in the shootings.

All three of the victims of the April 13 rampage were Christians who were active in their churches. William Lewis Corporon, 69, his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood and 53-year-old Terri LaManno were killed.



They potential jurors have been asked if they have an extreme hardship that prevents them from serving, like a vacation that is already paid for, medical issues, a work-related trip or will be out of town.



About half of the first panel said they had an extreme hardship. If they were not excused Monday, they'll come back Tuesday and be questioned about publicity and their views on the death penalty.

Cross requested a gag order be lifted stating he wanted the jurors to be able to look up information at home. The judge denied that request.

