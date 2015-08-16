Picking the right jury in Cross trial could be tricky

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr. has admitted that he went to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City and Village Shalom retirement home with the plan to kill Jews since he is dying from a lung disease.

There will be drama in a Johnson County courtroom Monday as jury selection begins for the man accused of killing three people outside the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., a 74-year-old avowed white supremacist, has publicly acknowledged firing the shots that killed 69-year-old William Corporon; his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood; and 53-year-old Terri LaManno on April 13, 2014. He said he was trying to target Jewish people; he didn't know that none of the victims was Jewish.

Cross, who also is known by the name Glenn Miller, has admitted to those shootings several times during courtroom outbursts.

Local attorney Matthew O'Connor says the prosecution needs a jury that won't let the trial drag on and won't give Cross grounds for an appeal. He said picking that jury could be tricky for prosecutors.

A total of 200 potential jurors will show up for jury selection and up to 800 potential jurors who filled out questionnaires may be called.

"It's an easy case to prosecute in terms of innocence or guilt. It's a hard case to prosecute because you're dealing with an individual who has a screw loose." O'Connor said.

O'Connor, who is both an attorney and a legal commentator, has been closely following Cross's trial. He says Cross' guilt is a given, but since the case has been widely covered in the media, O'Connor said it might be tough to find jurors who are impartial.

"If I were prosecuting this case, I would want to make sure it's the cleanest case possible. You don't give the defense, or if he hires appellate lawyers, any legs to stand on to appeal," O'Connor stated.

If convicted, Cross could face the death penalty, another issue jurors would have to wrangle with.

"That's a difficult decision and moral judgment for an individual to make," O'Connor said.

Like every citizen, Cross has the right to a fair trial in front of an impartial jury. O'Connor says what the accused murderer does not have is the right to create a circus in court.

"Hopefully in two weeks, he'll just fade into history as a despicable human being," O'Connor said.

Cross will be representing himself in court, though his former legal team will be present to act as standby counsel should things get out of hand.

