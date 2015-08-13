Boy, 8, seriously injured after wandering into school construction site

The child's babysitter had taken him to the playground at New York Elementary School, 936 New York St. (Jeanene Kiesling/KCTV5 News)

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured at Lawrence elementary school construction site.

The child's babysitter had taken him to the playground at New York Elementary School.

School district officials said the child wandered off about 9:45 a.m. Thursday and began playing on playground equipment under construction. He then fell and sustained a head injury.

The child was then flown by helicopter to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where he is in critical condition. The boy will be a third-grader at the school this year.

The school is located at 936 New York St.

Officials said there had been a temporary construction fence around the playground but it was recently taken down so contractors could begin concrete work. A large part of school is still under construction before they start school next week. The plan was to have the project completed by the first day of classes.

The boy's babysitter was watching him as he enjoyed the school's playground equipment. A steel gate may have struck the boy.

"I don't know if she turned her head or what, but the next thing we knew the ambulance was over there and we saw his Dad run over here," said neighbor June Floyd who has known the child for three years.

Other neighbors said the boy is a frequent visitor to the school's playground. They are horrified by the child's injury.

