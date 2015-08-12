Cancer-free Eric Berry back in Chiefs' preseason lineup

Chiefs starting safety Eric Berry has a mass in his chest, and it is likely lymphoma, team officials said Monday. Berry's teammates are rallying around him as he undergoes treatment in Atlanta.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease and will begin chemotherapy for what doctors called a "very treatable and potentially curable" form of cancer.

Less than a year after being diagnosed with cancer, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is set to play in the team's first preseason game.

NFL Network tweeted the news on Wednesday.

Great news. Cancer-free Eric Berry will play in the team's first preseason game on Saturday: http://t.co/SsKVGa5ieg pic.twitter.com/i4JFbMbP11 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 12, 2015

The announcement comes just over two weeks after the three-time Pro Bowl player was declared cancer-free and cleared to practice during training camp.

Berry will play alongside his teammates for the first time since his diagnosis this Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.

In December 2014, Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks white blood cells, and had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

In true 'Berry Strong' fashion, instead of getting a port for chemotherapy, Berry chose an intravenous method so he could keep working out.

Just a mere nine months after his diagnosis, Berry hit the practice field in St. Joseph and so far, he's already making progress, according to teammate Justin Houston.

"I think he's doing good. He's been making plays." @JHouston50 on Eric Berry's progress at #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/0WKf8Uu6RV — Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) August 12, 2015

Houston is looking forward to seeing Berry player, even if it is just a preseason game.

"I think it is going to be a very exciting time, not just for him, but for us. To have a guy like that behind you, you know he is going to come play hard every play and it's great to have him back," he said.

Berry said in a July press conference that with the support of his family, nurses and Chiefs Kingdom, he felt motivated to get back to playing the sport he loves.

"We're not done yet. We've still got a lot of work to do. We're going to keep pushing forward," he said.

With that kind of attitude, push forward is just what he's going to do.

Berry gave special praise to one nurse in particular who really helped him get back to game-ready.

"I had some great nurses. Nurse Stephanie, who is the real MVP. Of all. Of everything," he said.

That MVP, Stephanie Jones, is a nurse at the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta where Berry received treatment.

"To hear him say that in the press conference, I was just so honored. For him to give me that shout out, I was really, really honored," Jones said.

The star safety called chemotherapy a monster but Jones knew if anyone could tackle it, it would be Berry.

"Not many people thought he could do this," she said. "I knew he would. I've never seen a man that young with so much drive and determination."

Jones says Berry was her first celebrity patient but he certainly didn't act like one.

His favorite snack? Oreo cookies and apple juice.

While many fans are probably surprised to see number 29 suit up so soon, the MVP of nurses never doubt it.

Jones has one message for her all-star patient:

"I'm really proud of you. Cannot wait until the first game. I'll be watching, so you make sure you do a good job!"

Fans can catch Berry and his gridiron gang for the Saturday night game at 8 p.m. on KCTV5, your home of the Chiefs.

