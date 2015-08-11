Cain homers and gets 4 hits in Royals' 6-1 win over Tigers

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain (6) celebrates with Salvador Perez (13) after Cain hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lorenzo Cain went 4 for 4 with a home run and Yordano Ventura pitched six scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1 Tuesday night.

Cain, who raised his average to .316, led off the sixth with his 12th homer, a mammoth shot to left field. Mike Moustakas snapped an 0-for-18 drought with a homer to right with Kendrys Morales aboard in the same inning.

Ventura (7-7), who is 3-1 since the All-Star break, limited the Tigers to two hits but walked a career-high six. He struck out eight, matching his season high.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the first, giving him 21 RBIs in the opening inning.

Anibal Sanchez (10-10) yielded all three homers, bringing his season total to 28 — tied for most in the American League. Sanchez yielded only 13 homers combined in the past two seasons.

Moustakas also stroked a run-scoring single in the eighth for his third three-RBI game of the year.

The Tigers snapped a season-worst 17-inning scoreless drought with a run in the seventh against reliever Franklin Morales. Pinch-hitter Rajai Davis' sacrifice fly scored Jefry Marte, who led off with a double.

Luke Hochevar worked 2 2-3 spotless innings for his first save since Aug. 8, 2013, against Boston.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf strain) took batting practice and could come off the disabled list this weekend for a series at Houston.

Royals: RHP Wade Davis (stiff back) has not pitched since Thursday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Rookie LHP Daniel Norris makes his third start since being acquired in a trade with the Blue Jays.

Royals: RHP Edinson Volquez, who is 1-3 with a 4.98 ERA in four career starts against Detroit, draws the assignment for the series finale.

