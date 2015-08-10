Would a 11-1 Kansas State be blackballed from college football playoff?

Much has been said and written (much of it here) about Baylor's incredibly weak non-conference football schedule.

Despite being one of the top-ranked teams in the preseason polls, the Bears play one of the weakest collection of teams you can find on any major college schedule. Baylor plays at SMU before hosting Lamar and Rice.

The Bears would probably be by-passed by almost any other team with the same record- except perhaps one.

Kansas State's non-con schedule looks a lot like Baylor's. The Cats host South Dakota and Louisiana Tech and play at Texas-San Antonio.

Those three combined for 12 FBS-level wins last year. Not good.

In recent years, KSU has played some great non-conference match ups. Last year, they hosted Auburn. In both 2011 and '12, the Cats beat Miami. In 2010, Kansas State beat up UCLA and UCF. In '09, the Cats played (and lost) at UCLA.

Of course, some of those games were scheduled by previous coach Ron Prince.

With the increased seating and improved amenities at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will be able to attract more marque-type non-con games- if the man in charge chooses to do so.

Certainly, if either Baylor or KSU goes undefeated, they are a near-lock to make the post season playoffs, but short of that, Bear or Cat fans would sure to be angry.

Of course, after last season, the Baylor fans would be used to the feeling.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved