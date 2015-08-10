Inside the mind of Chiefs Superfan, the "X-Factor"

As the Chiefs move toward their preseason debut this Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals, one local fan is looking forward to the season more than most.

He goes by the name of "The X-Factor," and to Ty Rowton, football isn't just a game and the Chiefs aren't just Kansas City's NFL franchise.

You've undoubtedly seen Rowton on television or in person at the games, covered head to toe in Chiefs red and yellow.

"I figured out the crowd needs me to get a little more amped," Rowton said.

Rowton's been amping up the crowds at games and practices for the last 16-years, every single game and practice he can attend.

.He is well-known to fans.

"I always tell my wife if I see him, I wanna picture with him," Chiefs fan Ed Maldonado said.

"He's crazy. He has a lot of stuff on," Chiefs backer Claire Olson commented.

Rowton gets a lot of personal attention, but he does all this for charity. Rowton dons his "X-Factor" outfit to help promote his charity, KC Superfans, which helps children with illnesses and special needs by bringing them to games.

'I'm trying to extend the torch passed to me by great Chiefs fans before me," Rowton said.

Now, Rowton said he'd like to reaching fans on a national level. He's working with other NFL fan groups. and even has an unlikely ally in

Raiders Superfan Wayne Mabry, aka, "The Violator."

"We're teammates, best friends. We want to move mountains in the community," Rowton shared.

Here in Kansas City, Rowton is recruiting extra help. He's got a sidekick this year, Kristen Evans or "Arrowbella."

"It brings a smile to my face and I want to be a part of it," Evans said.

For Rowton, the most important part of Chief's Nation is giving.

"Every time I put on this outfit I get such a high from the smiles and the happiness it brings," Rowton said.

You can be sure "The X-Factorr" will be watching KCTV5 this Saturday night as the Chiefs takes the field in Phoenix.

