Chiefs key weapon misses practice

Maybe it was the heat, but there were plenty of Chiefs who appeared hot under the collar at training camp Sunday.The chippiness started with newly acquired wide receiver Jeremy Maclin being held by cornerback Marcus Cooper as Maclin was running a route during full team drills.

Jeremy Maclin involved in one of three scuffles at Chiefs training camp

Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was held out of practice Monday after straining his neck the previous day, putting his availability for their preseason opener in question.

Jeremy Maclin was forced to miss practice Monday morning. This comes one day after he got into a fight with Chiefs defensive back Marcus Cooper.

The two traded punches on the practice field during Sunday's workout.

When asked when Maclin was injured, Coach Andy Reid would only say, "It was just in a drill yesterday."

Witnesses say the two players went after each other with a vengeance, until they were separated by teammates, but everyone involved says there are no hard feelings. Maclin told KCTV5 Sports Director Michael Coleman that it's "just football."

While the altercation might be "no big deal," the results might be very big.

Monday morning, Maclin woke up with a stiff neck and muscle spasms. X-rays came up negative.

Reid said the team's being careful with their free-agent receiver.

"We wanted to make sure it wasn’t anything structural," he said. "It wasn’t."

Offensive players getting tangled up with defensive guys is nothing new. It happens at virtually every level of football. Go to a second-grade practice, and eventually you'll see tempers flare up.

What makes this story so interesting is who was involved.

Maclin might be the Chiefs most important offensive weapon. The wide receiver was brought in to give KC a legitimate down field threat. His addition is expected to impact the rest of the offense.

When Maclin was signed, one Chiefs assistant told KCTV5 that, "Jeremy Maclin might be the guy who allows this offense to go to the next level. We just haven't had anybody who can scare the defense. This guy (Maclin) can do that."

While running back Jamaal Charles remains the engine that drives KC's offense and quarterback Alex Smith must have a good season for the team to succeed, Maclin is the wild card.

If the Mizzou grad can provide KC with some big pass plays, it will open up things for everyone else. Tight-end Travis Kelce and the Chiefs other receivers (including rookie Chris Conley) will find a lot more room to operate.

All this will give Smith a much better chance of putting up big numbers.

"The poor guy (Smith) just has not had a true deep threat," said one coach. "It's really hard to evaluate him as a quarterback when he hasn't had anybody who can get deep."

"Early last season, Andy (Reid) called some deep passes, but nobody could get open," the coach relates. "To make it worse, the receivers didn't fight for the ball, and one pass ended up being picked off. Alex (Smith) got the blame, but the lack of receiver play was the problem, and it did not get better as the season went on."

The numbers were almost impossible to believe. In a league that has skewed its rules to favor the offensive pass game, the Chiefs famously did not have a wide receiver catch a touchdown pass.

While Smith and Maclin are both veterans, they need to mesh before the season kicks off.

Missing one practice- or even one preseason game- is not the end of the world, but if Maclin does not get better, the pain will extend well beyond his neck, and will be felt by the entire offense.

