Tempers flare at Chiefs practice as preseason opener approaches

The Chiefs' first preseason game is just five days away, and that means the team will be cracking down this week.

The team will take the field at 9:15 a.m. Monday and will work on perfecting what they've learned over the last few weeks.

As far the the few fights that broke out between some Kansas City Chiefs players this weekend, the coaches say they're not worried about it. Click here to read more.

The coaching staff says that is what happens when players are fighting for a spot on the permanent roster.

The most talked about scuffle this weekend was the one between wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and cornerback Marcus Cooper. It happened after Maclin was running a route where he was held back by Cooper.

Maclin quickly got in Cooper's face before the two started throwing punches at one another. It was quite a sight for fans at practice, but players and coaches say they aren’t worried about it.

"It is just part of the game, it is competition. Guys want to make the team and sometimes tempers flare. But, you need it, because nobody's going to pay your rent if you get cut, so you just go out there and do it as hard as you can," wide receiver Jason Avant said.

After this weekend's camp, the Chiefs' coaching staff says they're happy with what they're seeing so far.

While the team is hoping to win their first preseason matchup this weekend, the coaching staff says they're just looking forward to seeing hard work and commitment pay off on the field.

"Obviously, there are going to be mistakes made, but we want them going fast and hard and we want to see what's going to come from different players. There's nobody in particular we want to see, or I want to see, we just want to see how we function together as a unit," defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Arizona Cardinals Saturday night.

You can only see that game on KCTV5. Our coverage begins at 7 p.m. Saturday with the KCTV5 pregame show as we lead you all the way up to kickoff at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.