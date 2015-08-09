Chiefs drum corps practicing along with team

As the Chiefs begin what they hope will be a march to the playoffs, one group is marching right along with them-literally.

They call themselves Rumble, the Chiefs professional drum corps team that performs at Arrowhead during Chiefs home games.

"Having 60,000 fans cheer for you while you perform is amazing. I love it," said Alex Vallar, Rumble's Assistant Director

These players are top notch musicians, but they're entertainers too. Rumble looks for musicians who are fun to listen to and people who are fun to watch.

"We're looking for people who are all around performers, not just musicians. The total package," said Matt Arnet, Rumble's Director.

Rumble performs some 30 times a year. It's a full-time commitment, but not necessarily a full-time job. Most Rumble members have day jobs.

"It's kind of a switch to go from medical student to drummer, but I love it," said snare drummer Devin Kennedy.

.It's pre-season for the Chiefs and for Rumble too, but the group says its goal is to make every practice feel like a Chiefs home game.

"People don't just come for the football or the games. They come for the atmosphere and the whole thing," Kennedy said.

"They add more to the whole thing. It's nice to have a band," commented Chiefs fan Steve Shores.

"It's not just about music. It's about fans and fun and hype, and it's fun to be part of the whole picture," Kennedy shared.

As the Chiefs rumble on the field, the band will be rumbling off it..

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

