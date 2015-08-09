Jeremy Maclin involved in one of three scuffles at Chiefs training camp

Maybe it was the heat, but there were plenty of Chiefs who appeared hot under the collar at training camp Sunday.

The chippiness started with newly acquired wide receiver Jeremy Maclin being held by cornerback Marcus Cooper as Maclin was running a route during full team drills.

Maclin took exception to the hold, and quickly got in Cooper's face before shoving him. The exchange accelerated from there, culminating with Maclin and Cooper throwing wild punches at each other.

The two players were quickly separated, but the tempers continued to flare.

A short time later, wide receiver Albert Wilson and cornerback Steven Nelson did a little pushing and shoving. And, just a few plays later, running back Charcandrick West and cornerback Jamell Fleming did a little training camp two-step.

Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Bob Sutton wasn't concerned about the extracurricular activity.

"I don’t think it’s any big deal. I don’t think there’s any ill-will between anybody out there. It’s just two people that are trying to accomplish the same goal and got a little chippy, as you saw," Sutton said.

"You have to be realistic about it. You can’t fight in a game, or you’d be gone. Training camp is a little different. Honestly, we don’t think about it a lot. If it disrupts practice, then it’s a bad thing. That one was over and done with pretty quick. We didn’t miss any reps,"Sutton continued.

None of the shoving, pushing, or punching resulted in any injuries, so this appears to be little more than "boys will be boys," on in this case "big boys will be big boys."

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

