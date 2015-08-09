Royals recall outfielder Paulo Orlando from Triple-A Omaha

The Royals have recalled outfielder Paulo Orlando from Triple-A Omaha.

He will be in uniform for Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game against the Chicago White Sox.

Orlando, 29, has played in 46 games with the Kansas City Royals this season, batting .237 with four doubles, five triples, four homers and scored 20 runs.

He hit the fifth walk-off grand slam in franchise history in a July 7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The club also optioned infielder Cheslor Cuthbert to Omaha in a corresponding roster move. He hit .240 in eight games and the Royals went 6-0 with Cuthbert starting at third base.

