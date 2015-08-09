Martin Piller wins Web.com Tour's Digital Ally Open

Martin Piller won the Digital Ally Open on Sunday for his second Web.Com Tour victory of the year, matching the tournament scoring record at 26-under 258.

The 29-year-old Piller, married to LPGA Tour player Gerina Piller, closed with a 6-under 65 at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate to tie the mark set by James Nitties in 2011.

"I didn't have any kind of number in mind. I just wanted to play as well as I could on each shot," Piller said. "I knew there were a lot of good players chasing me today. You don't ever expect to go bogey-free in the final round."

Piller earned $108,000 to jump from fifth to second on the money list with $309,549, more than enough for a PGA Tour card next season. He won the Boise Open last month and has five career tour titles.

"This win gives me even more confidence going forward because I don't feel I drove the ball particularly well this week, but my irons were good and my chipping and putting were lights out," Piller said. "I know now that I don't have to drive it perfect and can still play well."

Piller opened with rounds of 65, 62 and 65.

Darron Stiles was second, four strokes back after a 67. He earned $64,800 to jump from 33rd to 11th on the money list.

"I knew starting the day that I needed to go out and shoot something pretty spectacular," Stiles said. "I'm disappointed. I know I could have been a couple shots better, but second place ain't that bad."

Monday qualifier Sebastian Vazquez (63), Ryan Yip (65) Sung Kang (65), Chris Baker (67), Michael Kim (67) and rookie Tyler Duncan (67) tied for third at 20 under.

