Salvy douses Yost and Goldberg in Ice Bucket Challenge

It’s BAAAACK, and it’s colder than ever.

The Ice Bucket Challenge returned to Kauffman Stadium Saturday as Royals Manager Ned Yost and broadcaster Joel Goldberg received the charity dousing courtesy of, who else, but Royals catcher and designated post-game bucket dumper Salvador Perez.

In a tweet sent out by the club, the Royals announced they’d accepted the challenge issued by the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Chiefs. In turn, the Royals are now challenging division rivals Cleveland Indians and their manager Terry Francona to cool off for charity.

Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey and Head Coach Andy Reid did the Ice Bucket Challenge recently. Reid is the one who personally challenged Yost. Click here to witness the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Also Saturday, the Royals announced that Alex Gordon took batting practice outdoors for the first time since his groin injured about a month ago.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved