Thousands of Chiefs fans attend training camp's family day

Thousands of excited and eager Chiefs fans attended training camp's Family Fun Day.

In addition to watching practice Saturday morning, fans were able to get autographs from players and enjoy kid-focused activities.

Weather put a damper on the start, which was delayed by an hour to allow storms to move out of the area.

The wet field meant rookie Chris Conley who has been battling a knee sprain wasn't able to practice.

Fans packed umbrellas and rain slickers. Some didn't mind the rain while others didn't enjoy the downpour.

"I want to see the formations and how they work," said Alyssa Schnuck.

Fans who feared the practice would be moved indoors were thrilled when the storms moved away in time.

"It ended up being pretty enjoyable," Eric Sparks said. "We're glad they held practice and we could see them throw down a little bit."

Coach Andy Reid said he was impressed by the turnout despite the weather.

"It’s awesome, what a great deal. I think that’s the way the Chiefs are. It starts with the Hunts, they’re very family-oriented and it just carries right down to us and from us to the fans. We appreciate their support," he said. "To come out here, there had been a little lightening earlier, we postponed this thing for an hour and they hung around – more than six thousand, whatever it is, there were a ton of them out here. What a great thing, a real tribute to them."

