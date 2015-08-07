49ers release Raytown native Aldon Smith after 3rd DUI

Former Missouri Tiger and San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested Thursday night in Santa Clara, California.

Within hours, the 49ers released him.

According to the public information officer for the Santa Clara police department, Smith was booked for a hit-and-run, driving under the influence and vandalism.

This is not the first time Smith has run trouble with the law. In 2012, he picked up his first DUI. After an incident at his home later that year, he faced weapon charges.

Smith tallied his second DUI in September 2013 after a car accident. As a result, the Niners linebacker checked into a rehabilitation facility and missed five games during the 2013 season.

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers placed Smith on a nine-game suspension (read more here) after more legal trouble. Smith allegedly made a bomb threat at Los Angeles International Airport but wasn't charged. Click here.

Smith attended Raytown High School and played for the Missouri Tigers from 2008-2010. In the 2011 NFL draft, The San Francisco 49ers selected Smith with the seventh pick in the first round. He played i the Super Bowl. Read more here.

