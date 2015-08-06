Two Kansas City women reflect on friendship with NFL's first female coach

Arizona Cardinals' training camp coach Jen Welter runs drills with players during an NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Jen Welter made history last month when she became the first female coach in the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals hired Welter as an assistant inside linebackers coach for training camp and preseason play.

Before Welter was making headlines around the world, Katie and Liz Sowers of Kansas City knew her as a fierce competitor.

"Jen Welter is easily the scariest defensive player I've ever played against," Liz Sowers said.

"She's fast, she's strong, and she will take you down," said Katie Sowers.

For years, the Sowers of the Kansas City Titans women's football team had to face off against the 5’2” powerhouse, who played for the Dallas Diamonds.

In 2013, the Sowers experienced Welter in a whole new way, when all three were chosen to play on the U.S. Women's National Team. It was then that their fear of Welter, blossomed into friendship.

"When you walk in a room, she's the first one to greet you and the last one to stop talking as you walk out the door, and that's what I love about Jen," said Liz Sowers.

That team went on to bring home the national title, thanks in part to Welter's passion for the game and leadership on the field.

When the Cardinals hired Welter, the Sowers weren't surprised. Now, they hope other women will use Welter's story as inspiration to never give up on their dreams.

"I hope someday that a female will get a coaching position again and it won't be a surprise, it won't be news, it won't be headlines,” Liz Sowers said. “She's well over qualified and she deserves it."

The Sowers know Welter has a busy schedule, but they hope she'll still consider trying out for the U.S. Women's National Team team in 2017, so they'll have the chance to be teammates once again.

