Chiefs' Derrick Johnson uses day off from camp to help local kids

With about one week until their first preseason game, the Kansas City Chiefs get their first day off from camp Thursday.

Coach Andy Reid said the day off is not only important to give the players' bodies and minds a rest from the game, but the day off is also required.

"There are some rules here that are new. Every seventh day, players get a day off. That's not something they had before," he said.

Many of the players use this day off to spend time with their families, but linebacker Derrick Johnson is using this time to give out more than 300 backpacks to children who need them.

"It's very important to give back to the inner-city kids here in Kansas City," Johnson said. "My passion is working with kids through education."

This is the second year for that backpack drive, and this year, they served double the number of students.

Students got a backpack stuffed with school supplies.

The kids also toured Arrowhead Stadium and enjoyed the NFL Play 60 lab.

Johnson, whose mother was a school teacher, says giving back to kids here in Kansas City is important to him. He said he wants them to know that getting an education is important.

"This is what we're here for, to be role models to the younger youth. It means a lot to see the kids smile when I hand them a backpack full of goodies. It's going to be wonderful. That is what it's all about," Johnson said.

The Chiefs' first preseason game with the Arizona Cardinals will be held Aug. 15. You can watch that game at 8 p.m. on KCTV5.

