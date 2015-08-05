More money offered to find drive-by killers of 2 KCK children - KCTV5

More money offered to find drive-by killers of 2 KCK children

Jaquail Mansaw (left) and Machole J. Stewart (right) were both fatally shot in drive-by shootings in KCK. Police are still investigating their deaths. Jaquail Mansaw (left) and Machole J. Stewart (right) were both fatally shot in drive-by shootings in KCK. Police are still investigating their deaths.
KCK police and the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday that the rewards in two murder cases involving children have been increased thanks to three anonymous donors and one community leader.

Authorities continue to search for suspects in the murders of 8-month-old Jaquail Mansaw and 10-year-old Machole J. Stewart. 

Jaquail was seven months old when he was fatally shot inside his home after a drive-by that also injured his mother on Jan. 4. About 10:30 p.m. that night, his mother, Balethia Washington, bent down and grabbed Jaquail and was holding him as someone fired several rounds into their home on North Early Street. 

Since the Jan. 8 press conference, the reward for any tip leading the an arrest has jumped $3,800. Two anonymous donors and the Commissioner of District 1 Gayle E. Townsend contributed to the current reward which stands at $5,800.

Police have been investigating the death of Machole since Oct. 26, 2014, after she fell victim to a drive-by shooting that sprayed over two blocks. Machole was inside a home in the 1400 block of New Jersey in KCK when she was shot. Her family was watching a Royals World Series game. According to police, she died at the scene. 

An anonymous donor contributed $500 to the reward fund and it is now up to $7,500 for any tip that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information on either of these cases is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers of Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). TIPS may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by texting TIP452 and your information to 274637 (CRIMES).

