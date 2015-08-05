Wanted: Ryan Jolly

Ryan Jolly is wanted on a Missouri Probation Violation Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.

His original sex offense occurred during 2001 in Buchanan County, MO, and involved the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

His last known address was in St. Joseph, MO, but his current whereabouts is unknown.

His last sex offender registration was in Buchanan County.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Jolly is known to have violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.

