Shawn Johnson visits fiance at Chiefs camp

A famous visitor once again made an appearance at Chiefs training camp.

Following on the heels of country singing superstar Kenny Chesney dropping by, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson checked into St. Joseph.

Johnson was at camp for visit with fiancé, Chiefs long snapper Andrew East.

Johnson announced her pending visit with a tweet, saying, "I know I'm late but training camp, my man, here I come!"

While at practice, Johnson also took some time to snap some photos with fans.

