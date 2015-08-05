Cross swears at judge, insults police officer, during final hearing prior to trial

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M: A 14-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed along with a female during shootings at two Jewish-related locations in the Kansas City area. The accused killer is a white supremacist and appeared to yell an anti-Semitic phrase when taken into custody.

A shooting has occurred at the Jewish community center in Overland Park. This was reported about 1 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, according to an Overland Park Fire

Defense attorneys for a Missouri man accused of killing three people outside of two Jewish centers in Kansas say prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against him.

Defense attorneys for a Missouri man accused of killing three people outside of two Jewish centers in Kansas say prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against him.

Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit attorney Ron Evans says in a motion for a continuance filed Tuesday that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe recently told him of his decision to seek the death penalty against 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.

Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit attorney Ron Evans says in a motion for a continuance filed Tuesday that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe recently told him of his decision to seek the death penalty against 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.

A white supremacist accused of fatally shooting three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County shouted in court Monday afternoon that he regrets killing a 14-year-old. After the shooting, a police officer testified that the gunman asked him how many Jews he had killed.

A white supremacist accused of fatally shooting three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County shouted in court Monday afternoon that he regrets killing a 14-year-old. After the shooting, a police officer testified that the gunman asked him how many Jews he had killed.

A Missouri man charged with killing three people at two Jewish sites in Johnson County last year was allowed to fire his attorneys and will defend himself in his death penalty case.

A Missouri man charged with killing three people at two Jewish sites in Johnson County last year was allowed to fire his attorneys and will defend himself in his death penalty case.

In a rambling motion filled with anti-Semitic statements, Frazier Glenn Cross asked a Johnson County judge to acquit him of murder charges, saying the slayings were necessary.

In a rambling motion filled with anti-Semitic statements, Frazier Glenn Cross asked a Johnson County judge to acquit him of murder charges, saying the slayings were necessary.

New audio recordings released reveal Frazier Glenn Cross appearing to confess to killing three people at two Jewish community sites in Johnson County.

The man accused of killing three people outside two Jewish Community sites went before a judge for the final time prior to the start of his trial.

Frazier Glenn Cross exhibited more unstable behavior, which included several exchanges with the judge, and an insult hurled at one of the police officers in court.

In one exchange, Cross yelled an expletive at the judge who then recessed the hearing.

This came after the judge rejected Cross's request for a change of venue for the trial. Cross wanted the trial moved least 100 miles from Kansas City, claiming the local media has been unfair to him and he would be unable to get an impartial jury.

The judge said Cross had not presented any evidence to support those claims and rejected the change of venue request. After the ruling, Cross sarcastically replied, "I'm shocked."

Wednesday's hearing was the last before the trial, which starts with jury selection on Monday, August 17.

In other developments, new audio recordings released reveal Frazier Glenn Cross appearing to confess to killing three people at two Jewish community sites in Johnson County.

In the new clips, Cross says he's known all along he wanted to kill people.

The 74-year-old Aurora, MO, man, who also is known by the name Glenn Miller, is accused of killing two adults and a teen. He said the white race is dying and hasn't done enough to protect itself.

The white supremacist went to the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom with the plan to kill Jews since he is dying from a lung disease.

All three of the victims of the April 13, 2014, rampage, William Lewis Corporon, 69, his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood and Terri LaManno, 53, were Christians who were active in their churches.

Cross is scheduled to appear in a Johnson County courtroom on Wednesday. He's charged with capital murder.

Warning: Some of the content may be disturbing to some people.

"I knew that I was going to one day do what I did this past April 13th. I tried doing it in 1987. Fortunately, I had some people with me who prevented me from carrying on my plan at that time," Cross said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the audio files of phone calls were taped in October 2014 between Cross and neo-Nazi National Alliance member Kevin Alfred Strom.

In another part, Cross appears to show no remorse for the killings.

"All those whites who were there that day, they were there in support of the Jews, and that makes them accomplices of the Jews and therefore in my opinion, they are our enemies," Cross said.

Cross is a Vietnam War veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in his native North Carolina and later the White Patriot Party. He also ran for the U.S. House in 2006 and the U.S. Senate in 2010 in Missouri, each time espousing a white-power platform.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.