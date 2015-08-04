Former Chiefs' standout Will Shields prepares to enter NFL Hall of Fame

Former Kansas City Chiefs standout Will Shields will become the newest member to enter the National Football League Hall Of Fame.

The 12-time Pro Bowler anchored the high powered offenses the Chiefs rolled out in the 90s. Considering he played at Nebraska when it was a powerhouse when all they did was run the ball, Shields was a natural fit.

A childhood friend will present him in Canton, OH. Often it is a coach or fellow NFL teammate, but the fact that Shields chose someone he grew up with speaks to his loyalty.

Now a successful businessman, Shields is also community minded his Will To Succeed Foundation, and his involvement to help raise awareness of domestic violence speaks to his giving back.

Shields is not afraid of hard work, which he learned from his mother. Even though she passed away years ago, her presence will be felt in Canton on Saturday.

Shields, who grew up in Lawton, OK, remembers his mother working for the Haggar Clothing Co. plant in his hometown.

And when the Hall of Famers put on their gold jackets made by Haggar, in a way, Shields' mother will be by his side when his name is called and he is enshrined as part of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2015.

