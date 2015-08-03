Chiefs spring back to life during training camp

One week ago, the Royals were dominating Kansas City's sports headlines.

The Boys in Blue were riding roughshod over the American League, and in the hunt for some big-time trade-deadline roster additions.

Kansas City was in the grip of "Royals fever."

The Chiefs seemed a near afterthought. More than one KC sports fans was heard to remark that this year's training camp didn't seem like as big a deal as in years past.

Day-one changed that.

Head Coach Andy Reid announced that Safety Eric Berry was being evaluated for a possible return to football.

Not a return to good health after battling cancer. A return to football.

That woke up Chiefs fans, and attracted national headlines.

Day-two brought a confirmation that number-29 had been given a clean bill of health, and would take part in practice.

Berry and his parents addressed the media, speaking emotionally about his fight to regain his health. It was a remarkable scene. You did not have to be a football fan to feel some emotion.

As the practices have progressed, players and coaches have been talking about how good this team might be. While nobody's yelling from the rooftops, they are expressing optimism over the team's make-up and talent-level.

It is very early. Many, many questions remain to be answered.

Will Jamaal Charles stay healthy? Can Dontari Poe return to form after undergoing back surgery? Will the revamped receiving corps (featuring star free agent Jeremy Maclin and third-round draft pick Chris Conley) finally provide quarterback Alex Smith with down field targets? Will the revamped offensive line jell?

If Andy Reid and company come up with the right answers, the Chiefs might give the Royals a run for their money this fall.

Perhaps we can relive that glorious week last fall, when the Royals were exploding onto the national stage in the baseball playoffs, and the Chiefs blitzed the Patriots on Monday night football.

It was sports nirvana for KC fans.

The Royals are doing their part, and now perhaps, so are the Chiefs.

