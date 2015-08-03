Chiefs sign former Mizzou WR L'Damian Washington

Former Missouri Tiger L'Damian Washington is the latest roster move for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs official Twitter account announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed the 6-foot 4-inch wide receiver.

The #Chiefs have signed L’Damian Washington, WR, Missouri. — Kansas City Chiefs (@KCChiefs) August 3, 2015

Washington, originally from Shreveport, LA, signed with the University of Missouri as a two-star recruit in 2009, redshirting his freshman year.

After claiming a starting spot during his junior year, Washington was named team captain his senior season. In his final year with the Tigers offense, Washington recorded 47 receptions for 853 yards. The offensive fast man tallied 10 touchdowns in the 2013-2014 season.

A free agent after the completion of the 2014 NFL Draft, Washington was signed by the Dallas Cowboys, but was limited in activity due to a shoulder injury and was later waived.

Following his release from the Cowboys, he spent time on time on the practice squads for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved