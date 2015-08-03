Police: Man fleeing wreck causes multi-vehicle crash

One man is in critical condition while a second person was injured in a crash Monday that involved four vehicles.

One man is in critical condition while a second person was injured in a crash Monday that involved four vehicles.

The motorist in critical condition was traveling at a high rate of speed when he caused the chain-reaction crash, authorities said. The injured man is in his mid-30s.

The man had been in a crash at 95th Street and Mission Road in Prairie Village and had fled that scene. No injuries were reported in that initial wreck.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said he then traveled eight blocks into Overland Park and ran a red light while traveling south on Mission Road at 103rd Street. His Mazda hit an Acura and then a Lexus. A BMW was struck by flying debris.

A woman in the Acura was also injured, but she is expected to be OK.

A doctor driving the BMW gave aid to the injured man driving the Mazda. The doctor saw two guns on the passenger side seat and several shell casings on the floor, according to the doctor's daughter.

Because weapons were found in one vehicle, authorities initially thought one person had been shot. They later determined that no shooting was involved. Police didn't have any reports of shootings Monday afternoon or shots-fired calls in that area.

"For some reason, this guy had weapons in his car, he came south at a high rate of speed after hitting a vehicle at 95th Street, struck another vehicle or two at this location and right now he's in serious condition and we don't know if he's going to make it so we may not be able to talk to him," Overland Park Officer Gary Mason said.

The Mazda was towed to police headquarters where crime scene investigators were reviewing it, Mason said.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved