Chiefs, ESPN honor heroic running back Joe Delaney

Joe Delaney died a hero, and Monday night the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated his too short life.

Delaney was a Chiefs running back. Delaney died 32 years ago attempting to save the lives of three young boys who were drowning in a pond in Monroe, LA even though Delaney himself could not swim. Delaney was posthumously presented the Presidential Citizen’s Medal from President Ronald Reagan.

Monday evening, the Chiefs partnered with ESPN to host an exclusive screening of “Delaney,” a 30 for 30 short film. Appropriately, enough, the film was screened at the Hank Stram Theater at the Chiefs training complex. The film will be viewed by a select group of community partners, including season ticket holders, corporate partners, and suite holders.

Delaney was the 1981 AFC Rookie of the Year. He made a quick and indelible mark in Kansas City as an exceptional competitor and great teammate. In fact, Delaney has been described by some of his fellow Chiefs as “one of the best teammates they ever had.”

The film’s producer and director, Grant Curtis, is a 20-year veteran of the industry. Among Curtis’ many accomplishments was producing the widely acclaimed “Spider-Man” films, a trilogy that received multiple Academy Award nominations while breaking ground in the area of visual effects and garnering approval from hard-core comic book purists.

Following the screening, a question and answer panel will be hosted by the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus. The panel will include “Delaney’s” directors and numerous former players featured in the film, including defensive tackle Ken Dremer and former general manager Kim Schaaf.

