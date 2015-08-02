Dynamo score late for 1-1 draw with Sporting KC

Ricardo Clark scored for Houston on a header in the 78th minute and the Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City tied 1-1 Saturday night.

The Dynamo (7-8-6) tied it on a set-piece after a foul conceded by Sporting's Amadou Dia on the right wing. Brad Davis' service found Clark at the 6-yard box and his header got behind Tim Melia in the top left corner.

Kansas City (9-4-6) scored early. Sporting was awarded a free kick in the sixth minute after a foul by Raul Rodriquez. Benny Feilhaber sent the kick into the middle of the penalty area and Dominic Dwyer rose for a header that beat Tyler Deric to the bottom left corner.

Houston almost tied it in the 32nd minute, but Melia made a sprawling save on Tim Davis' left-footed rocket from the top of the box.

