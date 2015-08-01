Zobrist hits 2 HRs, Royals beat Jays 7-6

TORONTO (AP) — Ben Zobrist hit two home runs, Eric Hosmer singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Zobrist, who went 3 for 4 and scores three runs, also homered in the first and doubled and scored in the sixth.

Yordano Ventura (6-7) gave up five runs and six hits in seven innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time since April.

Wade Davis worked the eighth and Greg Holland pitched around a walk and a single for his 23rd save. Josh Donaldson grounded out to end it, stranding the tying run at third.

Facing new Blue Jays reliever Mark Lowe, Zobrist tied it at 5 with a drive to right. Lorenzo Cain doubled and scored on Hosmer's base hit, Kendrys Morales singled Hosmer to third and Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly.

Lowe (0-2) was charged with three runs after allowing just four in 34 prior appearances this season.

Jose Bautista hit two solo homers and Josh Donaldson added a two-run drive, but Toronto's winning streak ended at three.

Bautista connected off Davis in the eighth, the first home run allowed by the Royals reliever in 125 2-3 innings. Davis hadn't given up a homer since Washington's Ian Desmond hit one off him on Aug. 24, 2013, Davis' most recent start.

Toronto's Mark Buehrle set down 15 of 16 following Zobrist's one-out drive in the first.

Ventura started even stronger, retiring the first 11 batters he faced. That streak ended when the Blue Jays strung together four straight singles in the fourth, including RBI hits by Justin Smoak and Dioner Navarro.

Toronto made it 5-1 in the fifth on back-to-back home runs by Donaldson, a two-run drive into the second deck, and Bautista. It was the sixth time this season the Blue Jays have hit consecutive home runs.

Kansas City answered in the sixth when Buehrle's throwing error opened the door for a three-run rally. Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a two-run single and Kendrys Morales drove in the third run with a base hit to right.

Buehrle allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings.

The Blue Jays capped a busy week of trade deadline activity with a flurry or roster moves before the game, adding Lowe and outfielder Ben Revere, acquired Friday from Seattle and Philadelphia.

Toronto also recalled infielder Munenori Kawasaki from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander Ryan Tepera to Buffalo. Infielder Danny Valencia and outfielder Eqezuiel Carrera were designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Davis returned after sitting out Friday's loss with a sore back.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Edinson Volquez (10-5, 3.21 ERA) seeks his third straight victory as he faces Toronto for the second time this season. He gave up four runs in 5 1-3 innings against the Blue Jays on July 12, but only run one was earned.

Blue Jays: RHP R.A. Dickey (5-10, 4.27 ERA) will pitch on three days of rest in spot left vacant when LHP Felix Doubront was designated for assignment. Dickey moved up so new LHP David Price could get an extra day before his Toronto debut Monday against Minnesota.

