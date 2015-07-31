Royals bullpen spoils Johnny Cueto debut, Jays win in 11

Josh Donaldson singled home Troy Tulowitzki in the 11th inning and the new-look Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat Kansas City 7-6 on Friday night as Johnny Cueto failed to get a decision in his Royals' debut.

After acquiring Tulowitzki and reliever LaTroy Hawkins from Colorado and starter David Price from Detroit, the Blue Jays obtained right-hander Mark Lowe from Seattle and outfielder Ben Revere from Philadelphia ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Tulowitzki played a key role in the win. With the score 6-all in the 11th, he singled to center and advanced on a balk by Franklin Morales (3-1).

Donaldson singled to left-center, giving Toronto its third straight win and sending the AL champion Royals to their third defeat in a row. Donaldson, mobbed at first base after his winning hit, went 3 for 4 with a walk and two RBIs.

Liam Hendriks (3-0) pitched one inning for the win.

Cueto, obtained from Cincinnati last Sunday for left-handers Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed, gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked two.

Kansas City took a 3-0 lead off Drew Hutchison in the first on Kendrys Morales' RBI double and Ben Zobrist's two-run single — Morales managed to evade Russell Martin's tag at home plate, stepping over the fallen catcher.

Donaldson hit a two-run double in the third and Toronto tied it in the fourth on Kevin Pillar's RBI single.

Kansas City went ahead 5-3 in the fifth. Hutchison left after Lorenzo Cain's leadoff single and Aaron Loup came on to face Eric Hosmer, who hit a slow grounder to third. Donaldson's errant throw to first went down the right-field line, allowing Cain to score and advancing Hosmer to third, where he scored on Morales' sacrifice fly off Bo Schultz.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Encarnacion (left middle finger) returned to the lineup at DH after missing the previous two games. ... 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) was placed on the 15-day DL to make room for LHP David Price. Royals reliever Wade Davis, who many consider the best on the team, was not available, according to manager Ned Yost. Davis is considered day to day with back stiffness.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Yordano Ventura (5-7, 4.86 ERA) seeks to win back-to-back starts for the first time since his opening two outings of the season when he faces the Blue Jays for the first time this year. After a one-day demotion to Triple-A, Ventura beat Houston in his most recent start, allowing one run and six hits in seven innings.

Blue Jays: LHP Mark Buehrle (11-5, 3.29 ERA) had worked at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer in nine straight starts before giving up three runs over 5 2-3 innings in Sunday's loss at Seattle. He's 26-12 with a 3.53 ERA in 53 career starts against the Royals.

