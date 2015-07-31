Neighbors realize dog's barking was cry for help when found living in deplorable conditions

Goldie has festering wounds and is bound to a concrete block by a short rope.

A barking dog sparked a neighborhood’s curiosity and what they found was a pet left in extreme filth and poor health.

The dog, Goldie, has been living at the home at East 38th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue since March. For months people dismissed his barking, until they found out they were cries for help.

"I heard him barking and raising everything and hell," said Marlin Fye.

Fye didn’t know about Goldie’s festering wounds or the concrete block he was bound to by a short rope.

"What in the hell are they doing if they can't take care of it?" he said with a long sigh.

Other neighbors tried to car for Goldie until his owner kicked them off the property.

“For a while I was feeding him because you could see his ribs," said a neighbor who didn’t want to be named.

KCTV5’s Josh Marshall knocked on the front door and Goldie’s owner greeted him and his photographer out back.

He was short in his conversation with KCTV5, saying "Get out of my yard."

Animal control visited the dog owner three times. Per city code, they’re giving him time to correct Goldie’s conditions.

"I bathe him, I take care of him, he's just a puppy," the owner said. "I don't know why he's walking in his own feces, but he's on that chain ‘til I go get him one. I don't have no money, I'm on a fixed income bro."

Animal control told Goldie’s owner about a group that helps pay for animal care. Whether he meets animal control’s demands in time will determine if he is a fit owner.

"I can afford to take care of it. He got dog food everything," Goldie’s owner responded when asked why he has a dog if he can’t afford to take care of it.

Neighbors say the time for Goldie’s owner to do the right thing is up.

"Somebody ought to take that dog. People like that don't need a dog. They don't," Fye said.

Animal control has followed their codes and procedures. A city spokesperson said they will continue to follow up on the situation.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved