Kenny Chesney checks out Chiefs training camp before Arrowhead concert

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and country music superstar Kenny Chesney (Courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs)

Country star Kenny Chesney visited Chiefs training camp on Friday, July 31. Chesney and Jason Aldean will perform on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The players in their red jerseys weren't the only stars at Chiefs training camp on Friday.

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney stopped off in St. Joseph on his way to Kansas City. Chesney's tour bus pulled into Missouri Western University early Friday morning.

Chesney watched drills and chatted with members of the coaching staff on the sidelines. He also visited with coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey.

Chesney is friends with Reid and a big football fan.

Chiefs fans at training camp were pumped to hear the country music star was showing interest in their team.

"I think it’s great he’s a Chiefs fan. Hopefully he’ll wear some Chiefs clothing during the concert," David Jefferson said.

"It’s pretty cool that he’s here in St. Joe," Josh Bethards said.

On Saturday, Chesney, who has sold over 30 million albums worldwide to date, will perform with fellow country singer Jason Aldean at Arrowhead Stadium.

The dynamic duo combined their two tours for 10 stadium shows this summer and Arrowhead is the seventh stop.

Even backup quarterback Aaron Murray was a little starstruck. He lamented over the training camp conflict.

"I’m a big Kenny fan," Murray said. "I wish the concert was two weeks ago. But I have friends going so it’s pretty cool."

Chesney and Aldean's concert starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, a change from the original 5 p.m. start time.

Guests set to perform at the Kansas City show include Brantley Gilbert, Cole Swindell and Old Dominion.

