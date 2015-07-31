LoCain, Royals are partying like it's 1738

Royals' Lorenzo Cain, left, tries to dodge a cooler of water being emptied by teammate Salvador Perez (13) after a game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium Friday July 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

"I'm like, 'Hey, what's up, hello,'" is something you'll hear almost every game at Kauffman Stadium this summer when one Royals player steps up to the plate.

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain chose the ever-popular 'Trap Queen' by rapper Fetty Wap as his walk-up song this season and it seems to be the latest obsession for the boys in blue.

Over the last week, reporters and fans have noticed that players are randomly dropping the numbers 17 and 38 into their interview answers.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Kansas City, Cain was asked to pick the team's top defensive play of the year and couldn't resist dropping a 'Trap Queen' reference in his answer.

"I mean, out of all the plays we did all year, you could name 17 to 38 plays that we made all year. It's kind of unbelievable the way this team plays," Cain smiled.

1738 is the first thing the rapper utters in his Billboard Top 100 song and the Royals aren't the only ones having some fun with it.

On Thursday afternoon, Kansas City police, popular on Twitter for their #kctweetalong, responded to Royals fans who wanted to know if 1738 means anything in police code.

Sorry to all the @Royals fans who've asked us: #1738 doesn't mean anything in our radio system. Any suggestions if it did? — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 30, 2015

Fans immediately joined in on the 1738 party with some creative suggestions.

@kcpolice Attention all units. @Royals have won, again. Be alert for all 1738's. (Parties armed with #royals gear) "Squads" can join in. — Eric Burke (@EricBurkeKC) July 30, 2015

.@kcpolice @Royals suspect dumping Gatorade bucket on unsuspecting victim — Ross Martin (@PCBearcat) July 30, 2015

Many tweeters made reference to another World Series run. Others speculated it could be police code for plans for a World Series victory parade in downtown Kansas City. It's also the year that George III was born in England so perhaps the Royals are covertly celebrating America's independence. Some Royals players might enjoy sipping Remy Martin 1738 cognac like former Chiefs great Derrick Thomas.

Who knows perhaps KCPD will take some of the suggestions and use the number 1738 over their radios if that's the case.

One thing is for sure, it doesn't look like the Royals are done making Fetty Wap references any time soon. The players are reportedly going to fine each other for not using 1738 in interviews.

The Royals are currently leading the American League at 61-40 so if partying like it's 1738 keeps them at the top then proceed to party, LoCain and gang.

