Chiefs player visits young burn victim in hospital

A young Kansas City Chiefs fan got a chance to meet one of his favorite players.

Alex Dewey, 9, has been in the hospital since he was badly burned in June. Alex was visiting his brother at his Bates County home. Some of them were working on a go-cart when his grandmother said a freak accident caused it to catch fire.

The flames and fuel caught Alex's clothes on fire. He suffered burns over half of his body.

Some of the players heard Alex is a huge Chiefs fan and offensive lineman Jeff Allen stopped by his hospital room Wednesday afternoon to say hi.

"I knew he was going through a tough time so I wanted to come out and lift his spirits, but he ended up lifting mine," Allen said.

Hundreds of people have also sent Alex get-well cards and first responders raised money that they used to buy him an iPad.

