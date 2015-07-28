Chiefs players settling in for training camp

Kansas City Chiefs training camp is officially underway in St. Joseph, MO, as rookies, quarterbacks and injured players have arrived at Missouri Western State University's campus.

Starting quarterback Alex Smith is thrilled to be here.

"I love it!" The 11-year veteran told the media. "This experience is rare in the working world. It's like boys' camp. We're all staying here, we're all working together, we depend on each other, we are with each other 24/7. Where else do you get to experience all this? It's special."

This year's camp is critical for the quarterback and a receiving corps that will feature newcomers like Jeremy Maclin, who is moving over from the Eagles, and third-round draft pick Chris Conley.

"This is a different team than last year, and a completely different team from 2013," said back-up quarterback Chase Daniel. "We have to find our motto, how we're going to be on offense."

Smith said the next three weeks will be an important time for this offense.

"Every day is critical," he said. "Every single day, every single practice is important."

Smith and Daniel will spend the first three practices working with the rookies. The veterans report on Friday, then practice on Saturday.

"Once the vets get here, it's two weeks before the first preseason game," Smith responded to a question from KCTV5. "Before you know it, we'll be playing the opener, so every day you're trying to get better."

Training camp runs for the next three weeks.

