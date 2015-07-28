Jon Bieker, killer fired more than 30 shots in gun battle

As Becky Bieker prepares to reopen She's A Pistol this week, she explained on Tuesday why it was important to her and her husband's memory to reopen. She vows to ensure her husband's killers receive the maximum sentence possible.

Becky Bieker says husband's killers will not break her

The Shawnee self-defense shop whose owner was killed in an attempted robbery is selling memorial shirts. This comes as the fourth suspect got out of the hospital and was taken to the Johnson County Jail.

Its been six months since a Shawnee small business owner had her world shattered when gunmen stormed the self-defense store owned by her and her husband. After her husband's murder, Becky Bieker is planning a bigger and better She's A Pistol.

Jon Bieker and one of the robbers who burst into his gun shop fired more than 30 shots in a desperate gun battle on Jan. 9.

Bieker was hit by at least four bullets and died after his aorta was pierced. DeAnthony Wiley barely survived after Bieker's widow, Becky Bieker, fired her weapon at him. She also emptied her weapon.

Wiley admitted his guilt but Wiley's three accomplices have not. A judge on Tuesday found that there was enough evidence to order Hakeem Malik, Londro Patterson and Niquan Midgyett to stand trial on charges including first-degree murder.

Their guilt doesn't seem much in doubt since surveillance video captured the entire gun battle inside the She's A Pistol store.

In part to spare, Becky Bieker and other grieving loved ones, the video wasn't show in court. Instead, still slideshows were shown Tuesday.

Malik, Patterson and Midgyett will be back in court in September. Wiley's case will be handled separately since his attorney on Monday admitted his guilt. A few hours before the robbery, Wiley snapped a selfie of him in his wig before the attempted robbery.

The men took video of them loading up and flaunting their guns as they headed for She's A Pistol.

The guilt of all four doesn't seem in doubt. Punishment is what appears to be in question.

None of the four are eligible for the death penalty under Kansas law.

Prosecutors say that the men staked out She's A Pistol four days before the attempted robbery. Two men went inside in an attempt to buy ammunition. They didn't see Jon Bieker who worked in a room behind the counter.

The men apparently thought Becky Bieker was working alone when they pointed a gun at her and then ambushed her, breaking her nose. Midgyett carried the backpack that guns were to be shoved into, leaping the counter.

As an unconscious Becky Bieker falls to the floor, Jon Bieker bursts from the back firing his weapon.

Malik flees the store. Patterson and Midgyett were shot but managed to escape the store. Wiley and Bieker exchange gunfire.

Bieker died from his injuries while Wiley was critically wounded, but recovered.

After Tuesday's hearing, Midgyett's grandmother told reporters that she was deeply sorry for what happened and Becky Bieker remains in her thoughts. She said she wanted to share her condolences with Becky Bieker but didn't know how to approach her because she cannot change what was stolen from her.

