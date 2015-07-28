Chiefs to kick off 2015 season home opener with Red Thursday

For the first time in the 24-year history of the traditional Red Friday, the Chiefs will kick off the 2015 season with Red Thursday on Sept. 17 with the team’s home opener against the Denver Broncos.

“This year, Red Thursday is going to capture all of the annual Red Friday excitement from around the city and match that with the energy and vigor that our fans and all of Chiefs Kingdom feel on gameday,” Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “This tradition is a highlight for the organization every year, and we are looking forward to sharing an exciting day of Chiefs events with our fans, culminating in our primetime contest against the Broncos at Arrowhead.”

More than two decades ago, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the Chiefs Red Coaters started the tradition of selling special-edition newspapers.

For the second year in a row, hundreds of volunteers will be selling This is Chiefs Kingdom flags at select street corners throughout the greater Kansas City area.

Fans wishing to obtain the official 2015 edition flag, which will be available at more than 170 locations including all Kansas City and St. Joseph area McDonald’s restaurants, are encouraged to donate $5 which will again benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Last year, the sales of This is Chiefs Kingdom flags raised $135,000 that was donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. It was the largest donation in the history of Red Friday.

Along with purchasing a This is Chiefs Kingdom flag, fans are encouraged to show their Red Thursday spirit by wearing their Chiefs gear prior to kickoff at 7:25 p.m. against the Broncos.

The AFC West showdown will be broadcasted on KCTV.

At halftime, the Chiefs will recognize players from the club’s two Super Bowl teams for a special ceremony as part of the NFL’s celebration of 50 years of the Super Bowl.

Additional information will be available on www.chiefs.com/redthursday.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.