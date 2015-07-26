Meet Gus! Royals' Mike Moustakas shows off his new puppy

Gus is an Australian shepherd. Third baseman Mike Moustakas just adopted the puppy. (Bill Lindsay/KCTV5 News)

The newest member of the Kansas City Royals family is a fan favorite already.

His name is Gus, and he is an Australian shepherd. Third baseman Mike Moustakas just adopted the puppy, and tweeted out his picture Wednesday.

He took the puppy to meet some children during a camp for children with disabilities and was a big hit, and Moustakas seemed to enjoy showing him off.

"This is my guy Gus, my little dude. Just got him the other day. So figured it was a good time to get out, let the kids give him some love," Moustakas said.

Moustakas even took the dog into the clubhouse after the game Wednesday.

Me and my boy Gus before the game. pic.twitter.com/IHyVi8UKcI — Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) July 23, 2015

