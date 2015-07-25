Derrick Johnson eager to return to field with Chiefs

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has spent 10 years chasing offenses for the Kansas City Chiefs and he is beloved with his teammates and his fans.

But he went down in the first game last year when he ruptured his Achilles tendon. He tackled rehab hard and participated in offseason workouts.

His frown was replaced with a big smile.

"Sometimes the offense is clapping and stuff when they catch a ball over the middle and I'm like, 'Come on man, I would have killed 'em on that one.'"

Johnson turns 33 years old later this year, but he maintains the enthusiasm of a rookie. With 14 more tackles, he will tie the record set back by Gary Spani in 1986. Fifteen more tackles and he makes Chiefs history and likely a spot in the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

