Chiefs fan battling cancer has goal of attending Chiefs home opener

Jim Weber is a huge Chiefs fan, one who never misses a game. Weber was fearful that would change after being told he had cancer.

The official diagnosis was multiple myeloma, a cancer that attacks bloods cells.

“It was hard to get our arms around it and tackle this,” Jim Weber said.

“It's something that hits you like a ton of bricks. Then you have to just move on and your whole world is different at that point.,” Pam Weber, Jim’s wife, said.

Weber received the bad news in February. Doctors said chemotherapy would take 16 weeks. Ironically, that’s about the same length as an NFL season.

“We could be done with everything and back to a new normal by the second week of September,” Weber said. Also, ironic that’s about the time of the Chiefs first home game.

Weber's favorite Chiefs player is punter Dustin Colquitt, a guy he says brings his best to every game. Weber even wears Colquitt's jersey when he goes to the hospital.

“He's just a good role model for people so I made him my role model,” Weber said.

Football has become a cornerstone of Weber’s treatment. Opening day at Arrowhead is his personal Super Bowl.

“Our whole family has been focused on that first game,” Pam said.

Jim and Pam say each day brings it challenges. Jim hopes his story becomes one of home and help for others.

“If you see someone going through health related or a personal crisis, just do something,” Weber implored.

The Chiefs home opener is Thursday, Sept. 17. It’s a game against the Denver Broncos you can see on KCTV5. Jim, Pam, and the entire Weber family hope to be there.

