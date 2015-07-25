Scoop on this year's Chiefs and training camp

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid watches a drill during an NFL football organized team activity on June 11 in Kansas City

Chiefs training camp is just a few days away and KCTV5 has you covered.

A countdown to camp will air at 6 p.m. on KCTV5.

KCTV5's Brad Stephens, Ellen McNamara and Michael Coleman will host the broadcast from St. Joseph. They will be joined by special guest Rich Baldinger who will discuss defensive linebacker Derrick Johnson's return from a serious injury, former Mizzou wide receiver Jeremy Maclin reunion with coach Andy Reid, and the risky first-round draft pick of Marcus Peters.

Houston, 33, tells Fanning how difficult it is to be on the sidelines and his excitement about rejoining the Chiefs. KCTV5's Nathan Vickers talks to a Chiefs fan who is battling cancer and is using opening day as inspiration.

The Chiefs will begin the regular season without cornerback Sean Smith for three games and that could have a big impact including the home opener against the Broncos in primetime on KCTV5. The Chiefs did lock up defensive player Justin Houston with a $101 contract that's makes him the highest paid linebacker.

Rookies will move into dorm rooms on Tuesday that feature twin bed. What home comforts can a player get at Missouri Western State University?

