Father, husband of Northland shooting victims says it's been an emotional roller coaster

A Northland mother and her teenage daughter are both showing signs of improvement after they were injured by a shotgun-toting man in their Kansas City neighborhood earlier this month.

Dan Class, the husband and father, of two Northland shooting victims says this has been an emotional roller coaster.

He provided the updated on the Facebook page on Tuesday, writing:

"Hello my friends. It's been a bit of a down day today. After Reagan's surgery yesterday on her hand, she's been very unresponsive today. No hand squeezes, no toes wiggling. They think it's just left over effects on the anathesia. But a very long and unproductive day." "A lot of you have asked how I'm holding up thru this. Obviously I'm such an after thought to my girls, but at the same time I don't want to complicate the situation by having any health issues myself. I'm sleeping relatively well, eating ok. Emotionally, as you'd except I'm a bit of a wreck. Anxiety attacks, picturing in my mind what the girls must have been going thru. It's just too awful to try to picture the scene, but sometimes I can't stop myself."



"I talked with some of the psychiatrists here about it and my mother about methods to channel my thoughts elsewhere. And it works sometimes. Not always."



"For the past two weeks, I've lived and breathed and hoped and prayed on every breath Reagan has taken. Celebrated every positive moment and cried over every set back. I haven't had time for any other emotion. The anger and rage have been kept at bay for the most part. But tonight, as we hear the news that the police are making progress and maybe getting close to catching this animal, the rage is starting to take control. When the news broke they had the weapon, I just started shaking. I didn't know what to do or what to think. So I just leaned over and whispered in Reagan's ear "I love you sweetie". Over and over again." "If there is anyone out there that sees this update and knows anything about this, I'm begging you, please call the police." "Thank you everyone for your continued thoughts and prayers. Good night and God Bless"

Spent shotgun shells found at the scene where Michelle Class and her 14-year-old daughter, Reagan Class, were gunned down match the gun recovered from a nearby home that police raided a day after the July 7 shooting. The gunman has still not been caught.



Police remain very tight-lipped about what exactly was going on during the search, but court documents reveal new evidence in the double shooting, including the results of ballistic tests.

Michelle and Reagan Class were both critically injured in the shooting shortly before 8:30 a.m. at their home in the 10300 block of North Virginia Avenue.

The stay-at-home mother was shot in the stomach and hand. Her daughter was shot in the head. Michelle Class managed to make it outside in an attempt to seek help.

