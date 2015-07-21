Dyson's 2-run single lifts Royals past Pirates, 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.



Dyson scored later in the inning on Alcides Escobar's single to put the Royals up 3-0, and they won for the 11th time in 14 games.



Wade Davis (6-1) struck out Andrew McCutchen swinging to end the eighth with two Pirates on base to pick up the victory.



Greg Holland survived a shaky ninth, allowing a run on four hits and a walk, but struck out Gregory Polanco with the bases loaded for his 21st save in 24 opportunities.



Pirates starter Gerrit Cole (13-4), who leads the majors in victories, was charged with all three runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

With one out in the eighth, Omar Infante reached on a fielding error charged to second baseman Neil Walker. Alex Rios' single moved Infante to third and Rios took second on the throw to third.



Dyson followed with a sharp single to right, driving in Infante and Rios. When Gregory Polanco fumbled the ball, Dyson advanced to second, stole third and scored on Escobar's single.



Royals starter Jason Vargas left in the second inning after throwing 26 pitches with pain in his left elbow and will undergo a MRI Wednesday to detect the extent of the injury.



Vargas left after throwing a 2-1 pitch for a ball to Brent Morel with one out in the second.

The Pirates had a run removed in the second, which began with a Starling Marte fly hitting high off the left-field wall and bouncing into the Royals' bullpen. It was initially ruled a home run, but was overturned on a crew chief challenge and ruled a ground-rule double. MLB released a statement on the ruling, saying the replay "definitely determined" the ball struck below the top of the wall and bounced over.



Marte was stranded at third.



TRAINER'S ROOM



Pirates: LHP Francisco Liriano threw a bullpen session with no issues and will start Thursday against the Nationals. A stiff neck prevented Liriano from starting Saturday. ... C Francisco Cervelli was held out with a bruised right wrist.



UP NEXT



Pirates: RHP Charlie Morton is 3-7 with a 4.43 ERA in 12 career starts in interleague play, including a June 28, 2009, loss to the Royals.



Royals: RHP Edinson Volquez, who went 9-1 with a 1.85 ERA in his final 17 starts last season with Pittsburgh, will start Wednesday against the Pirates.



