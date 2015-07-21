Cousin feels like 'monster' after leaving child in hot car

Marques Anderson knows that he has drawn the ire of people across the world after he admittedly made a mistake this weekend.

"I feel like a monster," Anderson told KCTV5's Jamie Oberg Tuesday afternoon.

Anderson and his sister are facing possible charges after they headed into a cell phone store and left their toddler cousin locked inside the sweltering car. Video of a woman breaking a car window to rescue the sweat-soaked girl has gone viral.

"I made a mistake. It was an accident. I'm sorry," Anderson said.

He said he is relieved that his little cousin is OK. He said the child's parents have forgiven him.

"She is my cousin, I love her," he said. "What more can I say? I feel guilty. I feel like a bad person."

He said he is 23 years old and doesn't have any children himself.

The ordeal began unfolding about 4:15 p.m. Saturday when it felt like it was about 110 degrees outside.

Anderson said he and his sister pulled into the strip mall parking lot with the little girl sleeping in the back seat. He said they were so engrossed in their conversation that they forgot about her.

"It just slipped my mind. It wasn't on purpose," he explained. "I hopped out of the car. We didn't really think about it. It happened so quick. It was just a bad day."

Sarah Oropeza, the manager at Famous Footwear, 5824 Antioch Rd., in Merriam., was ringing up a customer when one of her teen employees, who was leaving late because she stayed to help out, came sprinting into the store.

High schooler Porscha Bland, 16, alerted Oropeza by screaming for help.

"The windows were totally rolled up, all the doors were locked. She was covered in sweat. When I looked in the back window, she was covered in sweat. She had pulled her hair back and sweat was just dripping" Oropeza said.

Oropeza said Bland opened her trunk to try to find something to break the driver’s side window to get to the 2-year-old girl, but the window didn’t crack.They tried to break the window with a chair, but were unsuccessful.

Others tried to help to no avail. Oropeza began whacking the window with a tire iron. Every hit at the window felt like an eternity for the mother of two, trying to save the girl's life.

She got it to crack when another woman came up with a truck hitch that was thrown at the window.

"I was just praying, 'Break the window. She is going to die,'" Oropeza said.

The entire ordeal only lasted about three minutes, but Oropeza said it felt like an eternity. She believes the toddler may have been in the dangerously hot car for up to 10 minutes.

Anderson said it was just a few minutes. He thanked those who rescued his cousin, but said they had just remembered the child and were on their way to the car when the window was broken.

He said he knows what some will think about him and his sister, but he said it was not done on purpose or maliciously.

"I know what really happened," he said.

He also said that neither he nor his sister were worried about who would cover the cost of replacing the broken window. He said police told him that they would be responsible.

"I don't care about that as long as she is fine," he said.

He said he is glad his family members have forgiven him. He said he was moving on from the experience by focusing on being a better person.

He also said he can promise one thing.

"I know it will never happen again," he said.

Felony child endangerment charges were filed against Anderson and his sister on Wednesday. Click here to read more

