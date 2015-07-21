KCK's Earn-A-Bike-Program steps up efforts

Local bike shop Revolve KC wants to make sure everyone has a safe way to get around town or pick up a new hobby through its Earn-A-Bike-Program that’s gaining traction in KCK.

Through the program, registrants can earn a bike by taking an online safety course or volunteering 10 hours at the bike shop, along with a $10 fee.

For store owner, Elizabeth Bejan, ensuring people have a reliable way to get to work and school is a passion.

"This is the best social work that I could have ever imagined for my career,” Bejan said. “I like to say to myself that I'm a social worker saving the world one bike at a time."

Revolve KC just picked up a $10,000 grant from the United Government/ Hollywood Casino Grant Fund. Bejan says many bikes are donated or picked up from recycling meet-ups.

“At any recycling event sometimes we’re getting over 100 bikes at time,” Bejan said.

The program is also targets those wanting to pick up cycling as a hobby.

“I kind of shied away because bikes are so expensive,” participant Khou Herr said. “So far, so good. I haven’t bike since I was a little girl.”

Revolve KC has had more than 800 people partake in the program since its 2011 inception- and is trying to 1,000 people through the Earn-A-Bike training by the end of the year.

"It's a political statement! They're saying I can ride a bike in Kansas City,” Bejan said. “I don't need a car. I can get to where I need to go- to work to class on a bicycle and that is so fulfilling."

